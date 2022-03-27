Two robbers killed in encounters

LAHORE : Two robbers were killed and one injured during alleged police encounters in two different areas of Cantt Division on Saturday.

Two dacoits were killed during an alleged police encounter in Batapur area. The robbers were looting citizens when the police reached there. The robbers opened fire as soon as they saw the police party. Police also retaliated in the same fashion, killing two robbers on the spot. Bodies, yet to be identified, were shifted to the morgue. During the second alleged police encounter, an injured robbers was arrested who was on his way back after snatching a motorcycle in Baghbanpura area.

According to police, three robbers snatched money and a motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint in Mahmood Booti area and rode away from the scene. Police intercepted them, upon which they opened firing on the police and mistakenly shot and injured their own accomplice who was later identified as Saif Saleem alias Saifi.

Saif had a record of 22 robberies. The injured robber was shifted to a local hospital for treatment. A pistol and a snatched motorcycle were recovered from the accused.

Man kills wife over minor issue: Two people including a woman were killed in Chung and Raiwind areas on Saturday.

A man named Sabir shot dead his 40-year-old wife Naseem Bibi in Chung area over a domestic issue and fled away from the scene.

In another incident, one Ehsan, son of Umar Hayat, lost his life due to aerial firing in a marriage function at Bhamba Kalan in Raiwind area. Police have registered cases in both the incidents and initiated legal action. The bodies were removed to the morgue for autopsy.

Woman crushed to death by car: A woman was crushed to death by a speeding car near Askari 9 area of North Cantt on Saturday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road when a rashly driven car ran over him, resulting into her instant death. The accused car driver rode way from the scene. Her body was shifted to the morgue.

Seven people die road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1247 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 07 people died, whereas 1310 were injured. Out of this, 742 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 568 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Snooker champion calls on IG: The world’s youngest world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan called on the IG Punjab on Saturday.

Ahsan Ramzan had expressed his desire to meet IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan at which IG Punjab invited world champion Ahsan Ramzan to his office at Central Police Office and paid homage to him. Ahsan Ramzan, a resident of Ichhra, said that after separation of his parents, his sister gave him love and care of parents. Ahsan Ramzan said that he used to play snooker day and night, often in the club, he got emotional while telling his story. Ahsan Ramzan thanked the Punjab Police Chief for hospitality and said that he intends to win more world titles for his beloved homeland and all his attention is focused on practice and future competitions. In his message to parents, Ahsan Ramzan said that parents should encourage their children towards sports and constructive activities so that they could perform at their best as athletes. At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab also presented honorary shield and souvenir to Ahsan Ramzan by Punjab Police. Ahsan Ramzan’s coach Shahid Hussain, manager Imran Noshahi and others were also present on the occasion.