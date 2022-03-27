‘Substandard food, smoking and obesity major causes of colon cancer’

LAHORE : Substandard and adulterated food items, poultry foods, smoking, alcohol and avoiding exercise and obesity are among the major causes of increase of colon cancer.

45 years of age should undergo colonoscopy, sigmoid scopy as it is possible to diagnose colon cancer through this test and test for latent bleeding in stool on priority basis. One out of every 20 people is at risk of colon cancer while all over the world; men are more likely to develop this cancer as compare to women.

Vice President Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor expressed these views and said that according to the World Health Organization, colon cancer accounts for about 5% of the annual ratio of new cancer cases in Pakistan, which is a cause for concern. He claimed that this disease starts with stomach pain and gradually it progresses to inflammation of the intestines and eventually convert into cancer. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Associate Professor of Medicine, Lahore General Hospital, while giving a lecture to the medical students, said that hemorrhage, discoloration of stool, severe abdominal cramps, and digestive disorders, sudden weight loss without any reason, loss of appetite, nausea, chronic fatigue and anemia are the main symptoms of colon cancer. He said that a simple lifestyle should be adopted to prevent colon cancer, consumption of red meat should be kept to a minimum and spicy items should be eaten in moderation to get rid of this disease. Dr. Israr Toor pointed out that if any kind of intestinal infection is diagnosed, the seriousness of the disease can be prevented by treating it in time. Dr. Israr maintained that modern facilities for diagnosis, screening and treatment are available in LGH, Medical Unit-1. NMCP, IPH join hands to establish Provincial

Insectary: National Malaria and Vector Born Diseases Control Programme (NMCP), Islamabad and the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore will collaborate in research and control on vector born diseases especially mosquitoes for which a Provincial Insectary would be established at IPH.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between both the institutions. While talking to media here on Saturday, Dean, IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that Chairman Board of Management IPH, Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool and the Director, National Malaria/Vector Control Program, Dr Mukhtar inked the documents.

Dr. Mukhtar said that the MoU would not be merely a document but both the institutions materialise the concept and joint steps would be taken to improve public health indicators by strengthening the Entomology Department of IPH through collaboration in research and education.

Dr. Zarfishan Tahir informed that exchange of faculty and students, capacity building and training of the technical staff to be the part of these activities between the institutions. She said that steps would be taken with futuristic approach for evolving an early warning and control system to check the spreading of vector born diseases especially through mosquitoes. She said that National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) would extend full cooperation to the IPH.

Lt. Gen. (retd) Khalid Maqbool was of the view that all efforts are being made and steps are being taken to uplift the IPH up to the international standards in the field of research & disease control program and to provide facilities according to the international standard in IPH. He said that to achieving this goal, IPH already in contact with national as well as international institutions, universities and organizations including WHO and other institutions.