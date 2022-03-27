Six released fishermen sent to Karachi

LAHORE : Six Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails have been sent to Karachi from Lahore.

They were sent to Karachi from Lahore in Edhi's special vehicle. The fishermen were handed over to Pakistani authorities via Wagah border. Those released include Ali Akbar, Ali Hassan, Ali Nawaz, Wazir Ali, Deedar Ali and Hamza.

The fishermen who had spent five years in Indian jails expressed happiness over their release. According to the Edhi Foundation spokesperson, the fishermen were arrested by India for violating maritime boundaries.