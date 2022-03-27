Two witnesses cross-examined in lynching case

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court on Saturday cross-examined statements of two prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot.

The court has so far cross-examined statements of 14 prosecution witnesses. The court has adjourned by March 28. Chief Investigation Officer of the case will record his statement on next hearing. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.