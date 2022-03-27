OIC urged to take practical steps

LAHORE : Tanzeem Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has urged upon the OIC to go beyond negotiations and take practical steps to resolve the problems facing Muslim ummah.

OIC was established 53 years ago but its contribution in solving problems of 57 Muslim countries are negligible, he said while commenting on the 2-day foreign ministers meeting.

He said the most unfortunate and shameful is that OIC representing 1.52 billion Muslims had completely failed in realizing the rights of Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims against the oppressing nations. He noted that Muslim children and women are being persecuted by Zionists and Hindus for 75 years. He said Afghan Taliban succeeded to throw out the Nato armies after fighting for twenty years but OIC members failed to recognize the Taliban government.