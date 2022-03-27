Pak team needs to change its mindset

Pakistan vs Australia Test rubber was a sought-after home series for the people of Pakistan because of 24 years cricketing drought between both the countries. Everyone was expecting for hard fought test matches right from the onset.

First Test in Rawalpindi was a complete dull fixture because of placid wicket. There was some life in Karachi and Lahore tracks, but Pakistan never showed an intent to win, the eagerness to fight and the plan to apply. They succumbed to unforced pressure with self-justifying approach.

All eyes were set on Lahore match, Pakistan was cruising on to post a decent lead over Australia’s score of first inning. They were 248 for three and eventually bowled all out to 268, losing seven wickets in 20 runs. Then in second innings 73 for 0 all set to go for the chase on final day of the test, submitting to slower run rate and undue pressure. They went into the shell soon after every good beginning. This is the tale of Pakistan team during this test series “Defensive mindset”.

Defensiveness creeps in when you have fear of failure. It kills planning and restricts creativity. That was the difference between the two teams, Australians were aggressive and unleash with clear mindset. They used short spells of bowling, introduced spinners to rough the ball and later exploited the condition to reverse swing. That was evident in each inning of final two tests. Pakistan’s defensive mindset never gave them freedom to play and utilize their natural instinct. They were scared to loose wickets that eventually resulted in slower run rate. While Aussies were relentless and dominating with timely declarations to put Pakistan under pressure.

Ramiz Raja always talks about the brand of cricket as attacking cricket, this was neither visible in pitches that were curated nor in the method Pakistan team exhibited their game. We shall keep on witnessing such defeats even more until we evolve our cricket to aggressive mindset. India and England changed that expressively.

Babar Azam is a sensation, a treat to watch, apple of everyone’s eye, but trust me if we had Inzimam or Misbah in the middle captaining the ship they would have gone for the win right from the beginning on 5th day of 3rd test. It is important to mention games where Inzimam chased single handedly against Australia in 1994 and Bangladesh in 2003, also Misbah played a crucial role in winning against Sri Lanka in 2013. They played with authority and fearless mindset; this is what is required today.

Test series defeat against Australia can be a point of our emergence or a reason for downfall, we need to decide where to go from here, whether to exhibit adventurous movie or display a mundane melodrama in future. Option is all yours! Good luck team green. - Fahd Saud Bajwa