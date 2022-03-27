LAHORE : Punjab University Institute of English Studies (IES) organised an International Training Workshop for PhD Supervisors in English Studies on Saturday.

The workshop, first of its kind in Pakistan, organised in collaboration with Englishers International and Oxford University Press. A PU spokesperson said that more than ninety candidates from across the country have registered for the workshop. Four international and dozens of national scholars attended the workshop. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony PU Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar highlighted the importance of such workshops by terming them a good opportunity for sharing contemporary discoveries, updates and personal experiences.