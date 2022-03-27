JI to continue struggle for workers’ rights: Baloch

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaquat Baloch said though over 150 electable MNAs keep changing loyalties in a mockery of democracy, the real culprits are those political parties on both sides who claim to be champions of democracy but give tickets to such electable candidates or national criminals.

This class of politicians always consolidate their own assets and grip to power, he said while addressing a training workshop of Pakistan Railways Employees Union (Prem) at Mansoorah here on Saturday. He expressed sorrow that trade unions are nearly dead under the government of those claimed to be champions of democracy and the cause of poor. He said the capitalist system pushed the workers to the wall. Jamaat-e-Islami will continue to patronise the workers to realise their rights, he said and praised the services rendered by the labour friendly leaders like Hafiz Salman Butt, Arshad Chaudhry and Rana Muhammad Ishaq for the welfare of railway workers. NLF Central President Shams-ur-Rehman Swati, Railway Prem Union Chairman Zia-ud-Din Ansari Advocate, President Sheikh Muhammad Anwar, Secretary General Khyber Muhammad Tonio and Amin Minhas. Liaqat Baloch said the wages and benefits of workers should be increased in proportion to inflation. Labour unions need to be organised in the face of a capitalist, feudal, oppressive state system. He said that workers should be included in social security and labour welfare programmes.

NLF Central President Shams-ur-Rehman Swati said according to official statistics, there are 75 million workers in the country, but only 3.6 million are benefiting from the labor laws and 4 million in the social welfare programme. The remaining 70 million workers are deprived of their constitutional, legal, social and economic rights for which the rulers and institutions are responsible.

Prem chairman Ziauddin Ansari Advocate said Prem Union would not tolerate exploitation of railway workers. President of Prem Union Sheikh Muhammad Anwar said pension should be paid to the railway pensioners immediately and the salaries of railway employees should be increased by 25pc in proportion to inflation. Prem Union is trying to solve all the problems of railway workers, he said.