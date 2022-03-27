Mela Chiraghan begins amid tight security

LAHORE : Three-day celebrations of 434th annual Urs of famous saint and poet Hazrat Shah Hussain alias Madhu Lal Hussain popularly known as Mela Chiraghan began on Saturday amid tight security.

Lahore police chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the Mela. More than one thousand police officers and officials including two SPs, four DSPs, seven SHOs, around 100 upper subordinates, 700 FC and 42 lady constables as well as teams of Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Force are performing duties for the Urs. CCPO Lahore said all logistic and operational arrangements have been implemented in collaboration with the management of Urs, district government, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and related departments. \

The participants of Urs programmes have been allowed to enter the arena of the shrine only after a complete checking and body search.

Lady police officers have also been deputed to check female devotees and pilgrims. The adjacent streets leading to the main roads of the shrine have been closed through barriers and barbwires to ensure security.

Snipers have been deputed on the shrine and surrounding buildings to monitor movements. Dolphin squads and Police Response Unit teams are ensuring effective patrolling around the shrine and adjacent areas.