Opp parties united to hide their corruption: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said ‘certified corrupt parties’ like PML-N and PPP have come together against the prime minister to hide and save their corruption but Imran Khan will bring all the corruption kings to a political end.

No-confidence motion will fail miserably and in just a few days, all the opposition parties will be seen quarrelling each other, the minister said. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said the whole nation is shocked to watch bloodthirsty political parties of the past coming together to save the corruption of their elders. Sensitive to not seeing each other faces, political opponents and corruption kings are forced to come together to save their looting. But this unnatural nexus is about to reach its political end, he said and added, “We pay tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not taking blackmailing and pressure of the opposition into consideration.

The PML-N and the PPP have been playing a drama in the country for the last 40 years. After looting billions of rupees, they would again come to power by deceiving people and used to cover each other's corruption. PTI has exposed their corruption and malpractices to the public, the minister said.