Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE : Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy weather was reported in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night. Saturday's highest temperature was recorded at Lasbella, Mithi and Chhor where mercury reached at 43°C while in Lahore it was 35.2°C and minimum was 20°C.
