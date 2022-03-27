43 wheat procurement centres to be set up: commissioner

By Our correspondent

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman said that wheat procurement target for Lahore division had been set at 356,509 Metric Tons.

He said 43 wheat procurement centers would be set up in the entire Lahore division. The completion of the targets would be monitored by the provincial cabinet, departmental secretaries and Commissioner office, he said. Commissioner Lahore further said that digital system would be implemented to monitor all affairs of procurement and complaints be received on toll free numbers for proper and strict actions. He directed that wheat procurement centers should be set up as per deadlines and ensure provision of all facilities for farmers at wheat procurement centers.

He said this in a meeting regarding wheat procurement 2022-23. The meeting was held in Lahore Division today under the chairpersonship of Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Sundus Irshad, ADCR Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema, ACR Syed Munawar Bukhari and other officials of Food Department while all DCs participated through via video link.