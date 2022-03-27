Pakistan continue strong run in Asian Beach Handball

KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday did a fine job to beat strong Jordan in their fourth round fixture of the 2nd Asian Men’s Youth Beach Handball Championship in Tehran.

Pakistan sealed their win with splendid 8-6 tie-breaker dominance.

In the first set Pakistan defeated Jordan 23-19 before losing their second set 24-30. The match then decided in a shootout in which Pakistan has been one of the best sides of the six-nation showpiece.

Pakistan now will face Iran in their fifth and last game on Monday (tomorrow). After beating India 2-0, Pakistan lost to Qatar in their second show before prevailing over Afghanistan in their third game.

Iran lead the points table with eight points. They are followed by Pakistan with six points and Jordan with four points.