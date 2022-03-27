Malir Bazigar, Lyari Fighters win matches in SSL

KARACHI: Malir Bazigar and Lyari Fighters won their matches of the Sindh Super League (SSL) football tournament here at the People's Sports Complex on Saturday.
Malir Bazigar defeated Benazirabad Lions 5-3.
Amir scored in the 12th and 16th minutes before Mohammad Waheed struck the third to put Malir Bazigar 3-0 ahead.
Just before half time, Benazirabad Lions fought back with back-to-back goals from Ahmed and Alamgir Khan to reduce the deficit to 2-3.
In the second half, Malir Bazigar kept tight control of the game and Mohammad Nadeem struck in the 60th and 68th minutes to provide them 5-2 lead.
In the stoppage time, Saadullah struck for Benazirabad Lions to reduce their deficit to 3-5.
In the second game, Lyari Fighters beat Hyderabad Tigers 1-0 with Mohammad Ali scoring the lone goal in the 21st minute.
