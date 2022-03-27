Madsen seizes two-stroke LPGA lead

LOS ANGELES: Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, a winner two weeks ago in Thailand, fired a five-under par 67 to seize a two-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA JTBC Classic.

Madsen became the first Danish player to capture an LPGA crown when she eagled the second playoff hole to beat China’s Xiyu Lin for the Honda LPGA Thailand title on March 13.

The 27-year-old from Copenhagen birdied four of the first five holes and birdied three of the first four on the back nine to offset bogeys at the par-5 eighth and 17th holes at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California.