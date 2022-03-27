Madsen seizes two-stroke LPGA lead

LOS ANGELES: Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, a winner two weeks ago in Thailand, fired a five-under par 67 to seize a two-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA JTBC Classic.
Madsen became the first Danish player to capture an LPGA crown when she eagled the second playoff hole to beat China’s Xiyu Lin for the Honda LPGA Thailand title on March 13.
The 27-year-old from Copenhagen birdied four of the first five holes and birdied three of the first four on the back nine to offset bogeys at the par-5 eighth and 17th holes at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California.
JOHANNESBURG: Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in...
KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday did a fine job to beat strong Jordan in their fourth round fixture of the 2nd Asian...
KARACHI: PHF hosted a reception in the honour of former German Olympic hockey silver medallist Stefan Blocher the...
KARACHI: Malir Bazigar and Lyari Fighters won their matches of the Sindh Super League football tournament here at the...
KARACHI: Under the agreement signed between England’s Swindon Town FC and Karachi Football Club, as many as 26...
LONDON: Wales captain Gareth Bale has slammed the “malicious” Spanish media critics who labelled him a...
Comments