 
close
Sunday March 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Bale slams Spanish critics after Wales heroics

By AFP
March 27, 2022

LONDON: Wales captain Gareth Bale has slammed the “malicious” Spanish media critics who labelled him a “parasite” before his World Cup play-off heroics.

Bale was accused of a lack of commitment and professionalism after missing Real Madrid’s loss to Barcelona last weekend, only to declare himself fit for Wales duty days later.

Comments