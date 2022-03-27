Bale slams Spanish critics after Wales heroics

LONDON: Wales captain Gareth Bale has slammed the “malicious” Spanish media critics who labelled him a “parasite” before his World Cup play-off heroics.
Bale was accused of a lack of commitment and professionalism after missing Real Madrid’s loss to Barcelona last weekend, only to declare himself fit for Wales duty days later.
