Sunday March 27, 2022
Aster School win cheerleading C’ship

By Our Correspondent
March 27, 2022

KARACHI: The Aster School got first position in All Pakistan Bisconni Cheerleading Championship held at national coaching center here on Saturday.

The event was organised by Pakistan Cheerleading Fedreation. According to the results, The Aster School got first position in junior category.

Schools and clubs from various parts of the country along with local clubs participated in the events of Partner Stunts and Group Stunts.

