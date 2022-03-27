Pakistan team trials for Asia Cup before Ramazan

KARACHI: Trials for the selection of Greenshirts for Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Lahore before Ramazan and all selection committee members led by Olympian Manzoor Junior will be present on the occasion, 'The News' learnt on Saturday.

These days a training camp of the Greenshirts is in full swing in Lahore which is the second phase of the preparation programme for Asia Cup.

The tentative dates of the two-day tirlas are March 30 and 31. PHF will announce the final schedule in a couple of days.

Sources said that after the selection of the team, the third and last phase of the training camp would be held. During Ramazan, the schedule of the training camp would be slightly changed, they added.

During the trials, there will be matches among the probable players and the physical fitness of the players will also be checked.

It has to be mentioned that some players, including a senior, were not included in the camp because of lack of physical fitness the last time.

Meanwhile, PHF is trying to arrange some international matches before the Asia Cup, which is to be held in May, to give the players some experience of pressure matches against tough opponents.

Pakistan team comprises mostly juniors and the seniors that are in the team have not played international matches for a long time.

In the recent tournaments, the team lost matches because the rivals came with players who had played more than 100 matches.

A former Olympian said the lack of international match experience was the main reason of Pakistan's failures to qualify for Olympics and World Cup.

A PHF high official said they expected to organise some international matches with strong teams before the Asia Cup. "Talks are underway in this regard with some countries," he said.

Meanwhile, AHF has announced that the Asia Cup would be held in Jakarta from May 21-June 1. The grouping is yet to be announced.

The Asia Cup will serve as the qualifiers to the World Cup 2023.

Top four teams will qualify for the World Cup. The teams are India, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and two qualifiers from the AHF Cup 2022 currently taking place in Jakarta.