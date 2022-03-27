West Indies ODI series either in Karachi or Pindi

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi and Karachi have been marked as possible venues for the three-match One-day International series against West Indies to be held in the first half of June this year. One centre will host the entire series.

The series will be played in connection with the World Cup qualification and was postponed in December 2021 after a number of players and support staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The squad was hit by COVID-19 in such a way that the tourists did not have the required bench strength to form a playing XI.

“Three ODIs will now be held in the first half of June most probably at National Stadium Karachi or Pindi Stadium,” a source within the Board said. “We are currently in the process of finalising details with the West Indies board on the possible venue for the series. We want the best setting and venue for the series considering among other aspects the weather which surely will be a bit hot. We will also look at the sponsorship aspects.”

Following the series against West Indies, Pakistan may host an ODI series against Afghanistan.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in a recent meeting gave the go-ahead to the Sri Lanka Board to organise the Asia Cup from August 27 to September 11. The qualifiers will be held from August 20 onward with finalists joining others in the main round.

The ACC Cup scheduled to be held in 2020 has been postponed twice due to COVID-19. It will be organised in a T20 format considering the fact that teams are to compete in the T20 World Cup to be held in October in Australia.

The ACC Members in a recent meeting also decided that the tenure of the ACC President, and that of the Executive Board along with its Committees will continue until the 2024 AGM.