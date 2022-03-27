Marsh terms Pakistan ODI team more experienced

Ag AFP

LAHORE: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all focused on the limited over series against Pakistan and believes that Pakistan’s ODI team is much more experienced than Australia.

Talking to media in a virtual press conference here Saturday, Marsh said that the Test series victory boosted their side which they won in the decider Test at Lahore. “We are fresh now from our win and now our focus is on the ODI series,” said Marsh, adding it was a great Test victory which was achieved in the last session of the series and that win would be beneficial for their future tours of the subcontinent.

“Pakistan is a good place for cricket, and there should be international cricket,” said Marsh.

The 30-year-old also lauded the hospitality in Pakistan and the way the Australian team is being taken care of. “The people of Pakistan are very good. We are being well taken care of and staying in a very good hotel. We are being kept very safe.

He further stated that now the Test series was over, they were looking forward to the ODI series.

“Now the focus is on ODI series. There will be training sessions before the series and I believe the ODI series will be as good as the Test series,” he hoped.

About his own preparation for the upcoming series against Pakistan, the all-rounder said: “I got a break before the White Ball series, which would be beneficial. I spent time with my family before joining the team for the series. I have prepared well for the White Ball series,” revealed Marsh.