Elbow injury rules Smith out of Pak ODIs

LAHORE: Australia suffered a big blow ahead of their ODI series against Pakistan when senior batsman Steve Smith was ruled out due to a recurrence of a left elbow injury.

An official of the Australian team management said Smith had experienced some discomfort during the three-match Test series and with a full schedule of international cricket over the coming 18 months, it was felt prudent to prioritise recovery and treatment at this time.

He will be replaced by Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in the squad.

The 32-year-old, who became the fastest batter to complete 8,000 Test runs during the final Test in Lahore, said he was disappointed not to be part of the series starting in Lahore from Tuesday.

“It’s disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan but after chatting with the medical staff I can see the need to take a break at this time,” Smith was quoted saying in a Cricket Australia release.

“I do not regard this as a major issue but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn’t become something more significant further down the line.”

Chair of Selectors George Bailey said: “We have opted not to name a replacement batter as we feel we have options within the existing squad, and Steve’s absence offers up additional opportunities to players within the group.”We are excited because with a T20 World Cup later this year and a 50-over Cricket World Cup in Asia next year, these four matches against a quality Pakistan team are a great chance for players to stake their claims for places in those tournaments.

“We have decided to include Mitchell Swepson in the white ball squad because it will offer us additional options in the bowling department on surfaces that may well assist spinners.

“Mitchell was part of our Twenty20 International squads in both the West Indies and Bangladesh last year, as well as at the T20 World Cup, and having been in Pakistan for the past month he is familiar with conditions. We know if called upon he will do an excellent job.”

The second ODI is on Thursday and the third on Saturday followed by one Twenty20 international on April 5 — with all matches in Lahore.

Smith will return home alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and David Warner later Saturday.

Revised Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa. —with input from agencies