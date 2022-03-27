Murtaza Wahab calls for celebrating health professionals just like cricketers and security officials

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday performed the groundbreaking of a memorial that would be constructed near the Bilawal House to commemorate the sacrifices of health care providers during the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that unfortunately, only cricketers and armed officials were considered as heroes in Pakistan while services of unsung heroes like medical professionals, teachers and social workers were hardly recognised.

“Nations which ignore sacrifices of their heroes never progress in this world and unfortunately, in our country we only consider cricketers and people with guns as our heroes. We hardly talk about scores of other heroes who exist in our society and live among us like doctors, paramedics, nurses, teachers and social workers like Abdus Sattar Edhi and others,” Wahab said.

The establishment of the Covid-19 memorial was the brainchild of renowned gastroenterologist Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, who surrendered his presidential award to the government in protest after services of healthcare workers who served during the pandemic were not recognised. After returning his award, he announced that he would establish a memorial in Karachi to pay homage to the fallen healthcare providers during the pandemic.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the memorial to be built in the Clifton area of the city on a land provided by the KMC was held at the headquarters of a pharmaceutical firm, Getz Pharma that would be bearing the expenses of the memorial, which amounts to Rs45 million, said the organisers.

Wahab said that although the federal government had not provided any compensation to the heirs of healthcare providers who had died while serving Covid-19 patients during the pandemic, he would try to arrange a financial package to the families of such heroes as soon as possible.

“Similarly, an endowment fund as per suggestion of Dr Saad Khalid Niaz can also be established for providing help for the educational needs of children of the martyred healthcare providers. The Sindh government can provide the seed money for the endowment fund,” he maintained.

Praising Dr Niaz for returning his presidential award to the government after the federal government failed to recognise the services of the martyred Covid-19 healthcare providers, Wahab said that when the proposal was presented to him for the establishment of the memorial, he accepted it and even offered to bear its expenses but Dr Niaz turned the offer down.

Dr Niaz told the ceremony that he decided to return his presidential award to the government of Pakistan after authorities in the Centre only selected two doctors among 126 people for presidential awards. He added that the healthcare providers, including doctors, paramedics, nurses and technicians, were the real heroes who sacrificed their lives against an enemy which was invisible and far more lethal than modern weapons of mass destruction.

“As per our information, around 232 doctors and 32 healthcare providers have so far sacrificed their lives due to Covid-19 in Pakistan. Unfortunately, none of these healthcare providers were honoured by the government. Not a single penny was paid to them as martyrs. Nothing was done for the education of their children,” he lamented and added that this compelled him to establish a memorial for the healthcare providers who embraced martyrdom during the pandemic.

He maintained that in addition to the establishment of the memorial, he had decided to establish an endowment fund for the families, especially children of the healthcare providers, so that they could continue education.

He also urged Sindh and other provincial governments to provide free education to the children of the martyred healthcare providers.

Dr Niaz also demanded the audit of all the funds received and utilised during the pandemic, saying that all the developed nations performed an audit of the resources they spent during any emergency to learn from their mistakes and prepare better utilisation strategies in the future.

Getz Pharma Managing Director Khalid Mahmood paid tribute to the healthcare providers, especially doctors, for their services during the pandemic, saying that despite knowing the hazards for themselves and their family members, they performed their duties at wards at a time when they did not have the full gear to combat the viral disease.

He maintained that the firm had produced 22 documentaries on the lives and struggle of healthcare providers, some of whom even died during the pandemic, and added that they had also prepared a song to pay homage to the healthcare providers who served during the pandemic.

“So when Dr Saad Khalid Niaz came up with the idea of a Covid-19 memorial, we decided to support it considering it a noble cause,” he said.

A short documentary on a physician who served in a Covid-19 ward was also shown at the ceremony.

A song of renowned singer and philanthropist Shahzad Roy was also played on the occasion. Roy and architect of the memorial Dabeer Hemani also spoke at the ceremony, and explained that the central idea of the monument would be completed and inaugurated by August 14.