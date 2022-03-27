Exhibition of Western floral arrangements unfolds hidden dimensions of beauty

The Floral Art Society of Pakistan Gardenia and Jasmine chapters is holding a three-day floral exhibition, titled ‘Creativity Unfolds’, which will end today (Sunday).

The exhibition of western floral arrangement, which is under way at the Pearl Continental, also featured awards in four categories — Braiding Beauty with Mystery, Magical Illusion, Textural Diversity and This is My Space.

Salima Feroz, president of the Gardenia chapter of the Floral Art Society of Pakistan, said they were celebrating their golden jubilee through the exhibition.

“We have six clubs all over Pakistan and members of all the clubs are present in the exhibition,” she said. About the title of ‘Creativity Unfolds’, she said: “We wanted to depict the creativity of Pakistani women who are floral artists. They can transform garbage into something beautiful.”

Huma Ehsan’s floral arrangement won the title of Best in Show Away. Her floral arrangement was part of This is My Space category. She displayed greenery, dryness, happiness and other elements of life.

In the artwork, she pasted wood shavings in a floral arrangement along with araucaria plant’s stems. Her floral arrangement also had agave plant’s leaves with colour gradation through flowers.

“This floral arrangement looks simple, but is very difficult to make,” she said, adding that it took her two days to only cut and bring the arrangement in shape.

Meanwhile, in the category of Textural Diversity, Gardenia chapter’s Qurra’til Ain Aamir won the first prize on the best use of texture. “We were to show different textures, such as there are smooth textures, rough textures. We needed to make a design in which we include all the textures and make a design out of it,” she explained.

She used hard texture and different colours in it. She used cock bark tree, which was of rough texture, with which she used smooth flowers. She also pasted slices of dry oranges and dried big limes. “I used the combination of orange and green,” she said, adding that she used white colour on both ends of her arrangements. She also pasted a lotus in the middle of her arrangements.

On the other hand, Nafisa Tapal from the Gardenia Chapter won third prize in the category of This is My Space for the most elegant design. Her design was about using space.

“I have used the space as per my own will and have tried to create a depth in it,” she said. “I have incorporated all principles of arts and elements of design in the floral arrangement.”

She said she collected driftwood from roads and used it in her floral arrangement. She polished it and pasted moss to it. After attaching different woods, she completed it.

She also used locally grown amaryllis plant and some exotic flowers. Since Tapal is a teacher of Ikebana, which is a Japanese floral arrangement based on the concept ‘less is more’, she said she had kept her floral arrangement simple.

“For me, space is the most important element,” she said, adding that they made sure that butterflies could move across their floral arrangements.

Gardenia President Salima Feroz won the second prize in Braiding Beauty with Mystery category. She said that she had used a wood and for the mystery touch, she used kelp, which one got from sea.

She twisted and turned woods and braided them. For the beauty, she said, she used white anthurium flower and for connection, she used green leaves.

Every flower, she said, was in a tube that had water so that the flowers did not die and then there were also plants that could live without water.

For every design, she said, there was a thinking process. “After doing all the homework, one gets the idea in brain as an artist and draws it on paper,” she explained, adding that she developed the structure of her floral arrangement through the woods of grape tree.