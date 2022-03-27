‘Free coaching helped 24 Karachi candidates pass CSS exams’

An effort made recently to provide free-of-charge coaching to the eligible youth of Karachi from deserving families to take the competitive examinations and join the elite Civil Service of Pakistan has so far enabled 24 aspirants to pass the CSS exams.

This was disclosed by District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem on Saturday at the launch of the second free coaching programme in the district for the young aspirants who want to take the CSS exams.

The CSS Corner, under the aegis of the District Central DC, is situated at Markaz-e-Islami in the Ayesha Manzil neighbourhood. The first free coaching facility for CSS aspirants was launched in 2020 at the Frere Hall.

The District Central DC expressed gratitude to the Saylani Welfare Trust, the Special Security Unit of the Sindh police, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for extending cooperation for running the free-of-charge coaching facility.

He said that free coaching centres for the aspirants who want to take the CSS exams are being run at two places in the city.

He also said that well-educated youth belonging to any part of the country meeting the eligibility criteria are allowed to enrol at these learning facilities. He added that 1,000 students have already enrolled for the latest course.

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s senior leader and former federal petroleum adviser Dr Asim Hussain lauded the District Central DC and his team for making arrangements for free coaching classes.

He said that all such free coaching efforts are praiseworthy on the part of the local administration for the benefit of the youth who belong to families that have a weak financial status.

He also said Pakistan requires dedicated, sincere and honest civil servants who believe in serving the masses in order to resolve their issues in a society that is replete with corrupt practices.

Saylani Welfare Trust founder Maulana Basheer Farooqui said students who do not have the resources to pay high tuition fees because of their socio-economic background are fully committed to serving the country.

He said the CSS Corner established by the city administration is a blessing for such deserving students because it enables them to enter the arena of the elite Civil Service of Pakistan after getting the coaching facility for the CSS exams free of charge.