Khursheed Ahmed’s book ‘Armughan-e-Khursheed’ launched

Veteran economist Professor Khursheed Ahmed has said the clash of ideologies still continues in Pakistan and attempts are being made to change the ideological dimension of the country.

The scholar expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of his book, titled ‘Armugha-e-Khursheed’ through video link from the United Kingdom.

The Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad and Faran Club jointly organised the ceremony, which was conducted by TV anchor Aneeq Ahmed.

Ahmed said the facts were being twisted and history was being mutilated on not only the mainstream media but also on social media platforms. “The class aiming to set the dimension of the country as per its ideology is responsible for this nefarious game of portraying facts in bad or good shape according to the requirement of its narrative.”

Ahmed said that as per the constitution of the country, the state was responsible for teaching the Quran and Sunnah, but in reality, Quranic verses were being taken out of the syllabus.