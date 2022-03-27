Fire destroys shopping mall warehouse

A destroyed a warehouse of cosmetics at a shopping plaza on MA Jinnah Road within the limits of the Nabi Bukhsh police station on Saturday.

After getting information, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the property.

According to the fire brigade spokesperson, initially two fire tenders and a snorkel were dispatched to the mall, but later five more fire tenders were sent to the building while keeping in view the intensity of the blaze. The spokesperson said the blaze erupted in the cosmetic warehouse, located on the seventh floor of the building, and destroyed it.

People trapped in the mall were evacuated to safety. The firemen were able to douse the flames with the hectic efforts of four hours and saved the other shops and warehouses from being burnt. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.