Sindh told to expedite fixing service structure of district attorneys, deputies

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the provincial government to expedite the matter of the service structure of district attorneys (DAs) and deputy district attorneys (DDAs) in higher grades so that a feasible service structure in respect of these officers can be made.

The direction came on a petition of DAs and DDAs against the non-framing of their service structures with regard to their promotions and other due benefits.

The petitioners said they were serving as DAs and DDAs as regular employees, adding that they had been posted at different places in the province to act as government pleaders to conduct civil cases under the administrative control of the law ministry.

They argued that they are aggrieved due to the deficient service structure and unavailability of promotion venues beyond BPS-19 as well as discrimination in perks and privileges.

They said that a proposal was put forward by the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) to the competent authority of the law department on July 27, 2014, which was issued by the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The petitioners’ counsel said the petitioners are entitled to get the benefits under the NJMPC’s recommendations.

He said the law department had issued recruitment rules for the posts of Sindh’s additional advocate general and assistant advocate general (BPS-20), and argued that the petitioners deserved to be promoted to the post of assistant advocate general (BPS-20) in accordance with the recruitment rules.

The petitioners said the SHC on June 6 last year had directed the provincial government to initiate the necessary legislative measures to frame, preferably within two months, the service structure for the posts of DAs and DDAs in higher grades to avoid disparity among them, but the court order was not complied with.

The Sindh advocate general filed a statement on behalf of the chief secretary and the law department saying that the department had moved a summary to the chief minister proposing a modified service structure for providing promotion prospects to the petitioners to the higher post of grade-20.

He said the summary floated to the CM with regard to the service structure of grade-19 DAs and grade-18 DDAs contained certain proposals for the consideration of the competent authority routing through the services and finance departments, who also endorsed the proposal about creating some grade-20 posts for promoting DAs.

He said that the matter is under process for orders by the chief minister, claiming that the court’s orders have been complied with.

He added that the required notification will soon be issued after the approval of the summary by the CM, and sought further time.

After taking the statement on record, an SHC division bench comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon directed the provincial law officer to expedite the process with regard to the service structure of DAs and DDAs within two weeks, and submit a compliance report by April 14.