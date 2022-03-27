KU to organise seminar on cryptocurrency

The Civic and Social Responsibility Society of Karachi University in collaboration with the Sindh Bank is organising a seminar on financial literacy and cryptocurrency for students.

The seminar would start at 10:00 am on March 28 at the KU’s Arts Auditorium. President and Chief Executive Officer Sindh Bank Samad Imran would be the chief guest while KU acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon would chair the seminar.

The varsity cancelled the admission of one student for submitting forged documents.

According to KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, supporting admission documents submitted by the candidate were sent to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi for verification after which they were declared fake.

She said a student named Muhammad Minhal Hussain Qazalbash had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission in the Department of Economics.