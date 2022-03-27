Usman Institute of Technology confers degrees on 305 graduates

The Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) awarded 305 degrees at its convocation ceremony on Saturday.

Six students with outstanding academic performance were awarded Usman gold medals with Rs25,000 cash prizes.

NED Vice-Chancellor University Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi presided over the convocation ceremony and awarded the degrees to 305 students of the UIT.

In all, 160 students received Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degrees, 60 students were awarded Bachelor of Sciences Computer Science degrees, and 85 students received Bachelor of Sciences Software Engineering degrees.

Sajjad Ahmed from the Department of Electrical Engineering (computer system), Muhammad Muaz from the Department of Electrical Engineering (Electronics), Raman Rasheed from the Department of Electrical Engineering (Power), Muhammad Haneef from the Department of Electrical Engineering (Telecom), Muhammad Tameem Shahid from the Department of Computer Science and Muhammad Sameed Siraj from the Department of Software Engineering secured the first position and were awarded Usman Hasham gold medals with a cash prize of Rs25,000 each.

Four first position holders from the Department of Electrical Engineering also get gold medals from the Institute of Engineering Pakistan (IEP).

While addressing the convocation, interim vice chancellor Dr Shoaib Zaidi said that Usman Institute of Technology is an affiliate of the NED University and the NED grants the degrees.

“We are deeply appreciate the continued guidance and support provided by NED’s leadership. Our academics continue to meet the highest specification of the accrediting bodies, Pakistan Engineering Council and National Computing Education Accreditation Council, and both have accredited us at their highest levels.”

Vice Chancellor NED University Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi also congratulated the students and said this is the beginning of practical life, which is difficult.

The UIT is now UIT University and we will continue to provide our support for providing good quality education, he said.

Salman Ahmed, who heads Pakistan’s operations for McKinsey & Company, was the guest of honour, Pro-VC NED University Dr Muhammad Tufail, Registrar NED University Ghanzanfar Hussain, board members of Usman Memorial Foundation and Chancellor UIT University Hussain Hasham, deans and faculty members of the NED and UIT also attended the convocation ceremony.