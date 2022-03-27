Shopkeeper kills robber

A shopkeeper shot a suspect dead during a robbery bid at a milk shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday. Police said the incident took place in Block-1 of the neighbourhood.

Officials said that two men on a motorbike arrived at the shop and started looting cash and other valuables, following which the shop’s owner opened fire on the suspects with his licensed pistol, killing one and injuring the other.

Police said the shop owner, 25-year-old Imran Hussain, was also wounded as the suspects fired at him. After receiving information of the incident, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The dead suspect was identified as Mehtab while the injured one as Shah Bashir. Officials said they seized both pistols of the suspects and impounded their motorbike. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Robbers slap woman

A video went viral on social media on Saturday showing a woman being physically hit by robbers in FB Area after she resisted a mugging bid. The incident took place a couple of days ago in Block 15. The video that circulated on social media showed two men on motorcycles wearing helmets. One of them followed a passerby woman and another stood in her way. They intercepted the woman and attempted to snatch her purse and mobile phone. The video showed one of the suspects slapping the woman when she resisted. They stole the mobile phone and a purse at gunpoint and escaped.