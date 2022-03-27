First few days of Ramazan to be ‘very hot and humid’

The mercury in Karachi touched 38.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday as the sea breeze remained suspended during the daytime under the influence of a high pressure area over Afghanistan, which changed the wind direction in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

“People in Karachi experienced another hot and humid day when the maximum temperature was 38.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi today (Saturday). We are expecting similar weather conditions for Sunday in Karachi, when the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 38-40 degrees Celsius,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz said.

He predicted that the weather was likely to become normal by the end of the current month; however, the first few days of Ramazan will be very hot and humid. “The summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature for the month of April remains 35 degrees Celsius. We can expect some very hot and dry days ahead in the month of Ramazan,” Dr Sarfraz added.