City police chief seeks lawyers’ panel to help curb street crime

Concerned over the low conviction rate, the Karachi police chief has written to the Sindh police chief to request that a panel of lawyers be formed to argue cases in the courts of law.

Officials said that Karachi Additional Inspector General (Addl IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon had recently held a meeting on the latest surge in street crime cases, observing that the conviction rate was very low due to several reasons.

He said that the analysis of the criminal justice system suggests an approach that requires improving investigation as well as prosecution of the cases in the courts of law.

Addl IG Memon has forwarded a draft proposal for an amendment to Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar for the establishment of a panel of lawyers for the prosecution of high-profile cases.

Officials said that establishing a panel of lawyers is a step forward to assist the resource-intensive prosecution service by hiring well-reputed private lawyers at competitive market rates to prosecute high-profile cases.

Further, added the officials, it will offer a choice to the complainant to opt for a lawyer of their liking from the panel of lawyers established through this scheme.

Aims, objectives

Officials said that the drafted amendment proposed by Addl IG Memon aims for the establishment of a panel of lawyers for the prosecution of high-profile cases as a step forward to achieve the following objectives:

• Supporting resource-intensive prosecution service through input from well-reputed private lawyers hired on competitive market rates.

• Improving conviction rate of high-profile cases to 50 per cent, up from the current rate of less than 20 per cent.

• Improving the preparation of case files for the prosecution of high-profile cases.

• Offering the complainant the opportunity to opt for a lawyer of their choice based on the lawyer’s track record in prosecuting high-profile cases.

Defending cases

Officials said that high-profile cases include criminal cases of murder, dacoity or robbery with murder, dacoity or robbery with injury, dacoity and robbery, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and any other case declared high-profile by the competent authority in the attached list of heinous cases during 2021.

Lawyers’ selection

The draft amendment also describes the procedure of hiring or selecting lawyers for the proposed panel, said the officials, adding that selection for the panel of lawyers will be open to all the lawyers meeting the selection criteria.

They said that wide publicity will be given for the selection of lawyers, adding that lawyers will be selected from among those who meet the requirements of the selection and apply for their inclusion on the panel.

Officials said that a selection committee will select lawyers. The composition of the committee for the selection of lawyers will be prosecutor general as chairman, with Crime & Investigation DIG, additional home secretary, additional law secretary and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee Sindh chief as members, they added.

They said that the selection committee will invite applications from lawyers of good standing for their inclusion on the panel. They also said that the invitation will be open to all, and will be advertised widely through media and bar associations. Lawyers will be encouraged to apply for their selection, they added.

Officials said that after the selection, lawyers will sign a contract and abide by the terms of reference given to them at the time of their signing of the agreement. The selection committee will review the panel lawyers’ performance and accordingly decide about their future retention on the panel, they added.

Selection criteria

The draft amendment also includes the criteria for lawyers’ selection, which includes but is not limited to the following: the lawyer is in a good standing, has a valid licence to practice, has a standing of at least five years, and has at least 10 reported cases in the past three years.

The selection of the lawyers will be based on the principle of inclusion, said the officials, adding that it is believed that the higher the number of lawyers on the panel the better the panel will be.

Assignment of cases

Cases will be assigned to specific lawyers based on the choice made by the complainants of the cases. In this regard, as soon as a high-profile case is registered, an investigation officer will be assigned. The complainant will be contacted and informed of the IO.

Moreover, the complainant will be given the list of lawyers on the panel and their previous work record in order to select the lawyer of their choice for the prosecution of their case. The chosen lawyer will engage with the complainant immediately after the case assignment.

The chosen lawyer will work closely with the relevant IO during the investigation so that the case file is properly prepared. The lawyer will also coordinate with the legal branch and the district public prosecutor’s office for scrutiny. A budget of Rs630 million is proposed to finance this scheme.