Alarm bells

Alarm bell number 1: Current account deficit. The government’s annual target is $12.9 billion but the recorded deficit for eight months has hit $12.1 billion. In January, Pakistan’s current account gap hit a historic high of $2.6 billion. The projected current account deficit is around $20 billion. The government’s annual trade deficit target is $28 billion.

Lo and behold, in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year trade deficit came in at $32 billion. Red alert: The projected trade deficit for the entire year is around $50 billion.

A high current deficit means a further depreciation of the rupee-and a further depreciation of the rupee means a higher rate of inflation. A high current deficit means that the Pakistani economy is uncompetitive. A high current deficit means that our government will take on more loans. A high current deficit means that foreigners will have a greater claim on our assets. A high current deficit means a high risk of capital flight. Prepare for a lower rupee – and prepare for even more inflation.

Alarm bell number 2: Falling reserves. As of August 2021, net reserves with the SBP were $20 billion. Net reserves with the SBP have since fallen to $14.9 billion. Red alert: Net reserves with the SBP now cover less than three months of imports. The Reserve Bank of India has over $600 billion in reserves which cover 13 months of imports. Bangladesh Bank has $40 billion in reserves which cover eight months of imports.

The SBP’s total reserves as a percentage of our external debt are at 15 percent. The same percentage for India and Bangladesh is 104 percent and 63 percent, respectively. At the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the same percentage recently dipped to 10 percent. As of February 2022, the CBSL had $2.3 billion in reserves. This is what happened in Sri Lanka: On March 2, the Sri Lankan government announced nationwide seven-and-a-half hour daily electricity cuts. Lo and behold, the CBSL has run out of dollars-no hard currency to buy diesel, fuel oils or coal.

Alarm bell number 3: External debt. Pakistan’s external debt stock as a percentage of our Gross National Income (GNI) is at 45 percent. Sri Lanka’s external debt stock as a percentage of Sri Lanka’s GNI hit 71 percent. Sri Lanka can no longer buy imported plastic cards to issue driver’s licences. On March 20, Sri Lanka canceled school exams as the CBSL does not have the dollars to import paper and ink. According to school principals, this would affect some 4.5 million students.

Sri Lanka has the required electricity generation capacity. Then why are 22 million Sri Lankans going through seven-and-a-half hours of daily power cuts? Answer: It is not an issue of generation capacity – the issue is that of a foreign currency crisis. The issue is lack of foreign exchange reserves to import diesel, fuel oils or coal.

Last month, a shipment of 40,000 tons of fuel for electricity generation reached the Port of Colombo. But, the Bank of Ceylon, a state-owned commercial bank, could not find the dollars to pay for the shipment. Public transport, as a consequence, collapsed. In Lebanon, where debt servicing as a percentage of GNI hit 41 percent, the army “scrapped meat from the meals offered to on-duty soldiers.”

In Pakistan, alarm bells are ringing-ringing louder than ever before. Is anyone listening?

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad. He tweets @saleemfarrukh and can be reached at: farrukh15@hotmail.com