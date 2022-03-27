After the night before





Will Pakistan have changed when I write my column next week? And who would have their last laugh?

For the moment, though, we have to contend with what happens today, given the big surprise that Imran Khan has promised. But this country has held its breath for far too long, waiting for the conclusive outcome of the present political tussle. Eventually, we have arrived at the moment of truth – and by next week, the vote of no-confidence should have been taken.

Meanwhile, of course, there is considerable ambiguity about who is playing by what rules. So much is happening at a hectic pace on so many levels that it is not easy to sum it up in a coherent way. We have the headlines that constitute separate pieces of the jigsaw puzzle and it should be possible to try to put them in place. We have the talk-show pundits to chew the cud.

But I feel more concerned about developments that are taking shape this weekend and the consequences of Imran Khan’s show of power today, designed to make an impact on the proceedings of the National Assembly, which will meet tomorrow to proceed with the no-confidence motion.

Besides, we do need to spare some thoughts about what it would be like when this cataclysmic phase in our politics is over. Will we then have patience to look at other things that we are ignoring at this time? We certainly have more worries than this passion for politics. Our lives and our involvements cannot forever be put on hold.

For that matter, I do feel a bit guilty that I have not been able to reflect on so many issues that are potentially more pertinent to our lives and well-being. Our society is in a state of turmoil not only because the opposition has come together to take on Imran Khan, who has apparently lost his majority in the National Assembly.

Yet, the business of how this country is governed and by whom and on what principles of law, freedom and justice has a bearing on our national sense of direction. Our politics should rightly be the concern of all conscientious citizens. Only, this feverish attachment to leaders and parties in a partisan manner that a crisis can provoke is not very useful.

I have expressed the wish that this may subside by next week or in the coming days and then we will have time to take stock of what we have been through to, in a sense, make a new beginning. It is ironic that ‘tabdeeli’, and ‘Naya Pakistan’ were Imran Khan’s slogans and now they are invoked with the prospect of his departure from power.

Is this about to happen? When a situation gets more and more chaotic, we cannot be sure of what will happen. In a working democracy, in normal times, a vote of no-confidence would not be an existential crisis. Let the vote be taken – and move on with whatever result it produces.

Unfortunately, this is not possible in Pakistan in the present circumstances. Too many distortions and deceptions have been planted in the system because of how power is exercised. We never know who is neutral to what extent at what time. There is a limit to the power that the people can exercise in our democratic dispensation. Elections have rarely been a true measure of the will of the electorate.

Incidentally, Imran Khan is an excellent embodiment of the vagaries of our political system. Nothing can be a more stringent censure of this system than the U-turns that Imran Khan has taken to protect his place in the citadel of power. What he is doing now is an excellent demonstration of a volte-face on ethics and we do not know what this strategy will ultimately entail.

The PTI’s problems now are its dissidents who have resolved to vote against the party. Imran Khan has attacked them in a vicious manner – and this practice of changing loyalties for any dubious reason is surely abominable. But just look at those who are with the prime minister in this campaign. Remember, also, the machinations that were adopted for the PTI’s benefit before and after the elections of 2018.

Ah, but there is little scope for thinking these thoughts during this weekend. We are so tense and so much is happening. While the PTI’s rally of a million people is being staged today in Islamabad, supporters of the opposition are also on the roads and they will converge in the capital tomorrow. Our sense of numbers is seriously flawed but a very large number of people have been mobilised to raise their partisan slogans. Something could happen.

I am trying to underplay it but the fascistic tendencies that are becoming increasingly evident in Imran Khan’s behaviour and in the PTI’s maneuvers are alarming in the context of how our politics is likely to develop in the future. There has been an open threat of violence against the dissidents. We have seen how Sindh House in Islamabad was attacked and demonstrations held outside the residences of those who have defected.

Intimations of this policy of suppressing dissent were always there in Imran Khan’s politics. However, it is the logic of what the PTI is aiming to do today that is somewhat frightening. The idea seems to be that if we cannot win in the National Assembly, we will make a show of force in the street and argue that this is a more legitimate expression of the will of the people. The purpose, obviously, is to terrorize the dissidents – and the opponents.

Already, civil society organizations have expressed their concerns about how the political standoff is becoming a threat to a polarized society. This polarization is likely to be at its peak this weekend. This Sunday is D-day; let us hope that the surprises it holds for you are not too deadly.

But will things begin to settle down after today and will there be a peaceful morning after?

The writer is a senior journalist. He can be reached at: ghazi_salahuddin@ hotmail.com