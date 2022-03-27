Burning bellies

According to ‘Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement’ (PSLM), a survey conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in 2021, 16.4 percent of Pakistani households are food-insecure – in 2020, the number stood at 15.9 percent. This increasing rate of food insecurity is quite alarming. While a shortage of food is a major reason for this insecurity, increasing poverty in people and high inflation also make things difficult. It is no wonder that people no longer trust the PTI government. The government must work to create more jobs for people and increase the budget for agriculture and farming so people do not starve.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
