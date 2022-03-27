Mental wellbeing

Mental health is just as important as physical health because mental or psychological illnesses are bound to impact one’s body. For instance, people with depression are at a high risk of blood pressure and cardiac issues. This is especially important as a large number of young people in the country are facing these issues – many even commit suicide.
There is a dire need to remove the taboo associated with psychological issues because many times temporary disturbances that could have been overcome with timely intervention become long-lasting issue simply because they were left unaddressed. The government must organise awareness campaigns and lay the foundation of mental healthcare centres.
Syeda Rumesaa
Lahore
