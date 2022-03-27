 
close
Sunday March 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Mental wellbeing

March 27, 2022

Mental health is just as important as physical health because mental or psychological illnesses are bound to impact one’s body. For instance, people with depression are at a high risk of blood pressure and cardiac issues. This is especially important as a large number of young people in the country are facing these issues – many even commit suicide.

There is a dire need to remove the taboo associated with psychological issues because many times temporary disturbances that could have been overcome with timely intervention become long-lasting issue simply because they were left unaddressed. The government must organise awareness campaigns and lay the foundation of mental healthcare centres.

Syeda Rumesaa

Lahore

Comments