Taxing troubles

This refers to the news report, ‘Pakistan hopes to pass 7th IMF review hands down’ (March 17). The report claims that the IMF is demanding that the rate of income tax be increased. A country’s economy is dependent on the consumption pattern of its salaried class. While taxing the salaried class may help the country generate revenue but doing so will make these people unable to make ends meet, especially in this era of double-digit inflation.

The IMF should instead opt for a progressive taxation policy so that it can achieve its desired target without pushing people below the poverty line. Salaried persons are among the largest group of taxpayers, but they also face the biggest challenges that arise due to a weak economy.

Sarbaz Palijo

Hyderabad