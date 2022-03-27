Betting on winners

Gone are the days when different political groups allied with each other on the basis of similar ideologies and principles. By remaining undecided about whether they will support the opposition or the government during the no-confidence vote, the leaders of the allied parties have demonstrated their intentions to bet on the winning horse.
In other words, the allied parties will support the political party in power. Clearly, political ideologies and principles are not significant anymore.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
