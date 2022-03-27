In 30 years

On March 25, 1992 Pakistan won its maiden ODI World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan. Today, 30 years later, Imran Khan is facing a bigger challenge. The joint opposition has tabled a resolution for a no-confidence motion to oust him. Also, a number of the PTI’s MNAs have defected, making Imran Khan’s ouster seem more possible.

Ordinary people too have begun to stop supporting him due to the crippling inflation. It seems as though Imran Khan is losing control of his nerves – something that is essential if one wishes to win. A leader’s performance is best tested in such times of crisis. It seems that despite practising politics for more than 20 year in the political ‘net’, three and half years in the field have shaken him.

Noor Baloch

Karachi