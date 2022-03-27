Criminal negligence

According to a viral video doing the rounds on social media, a child was severely injured after getting stuck in an escalator in a shopping mall in Karachi. The child’s mother claimed that the mall did not have any first aid available and no one assisted the child, who now risks being paralysed.

It is the responsibility of stores and malls to maintain their machines and electronics and hire operators in case of such accidents. It is heart-wrenching that their negligence may have horrible repercussions for a child who just wanted a day out.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi