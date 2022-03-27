RDA drive launched in S Arabia

RIYADH: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and MCB Bank Limited launched a Roshan Digital Account (RDA) drive in Riyadh and Jeddah to create awareness of the State Bank’s initiative among overseas, The News learnt on Saturday.

Both banks partnered with Pakistani Consulate (Riyadh, KSA) to introduce the drive at Pakistani consulate’s Pakistan Day (March 23) event.

According to the banks, the drive would allow non-resident Pakistanis to open bank accounts digitally from abroad for investment in the country. People could also take advantage of the saving schemes and investment opportunities in Pakistan through the initiative, they stated.

Talking on the occasion, president and CEO HBL Muhammad Aurangzeb said the bank would support the central bank’s vision to reach out overseas Pakistanis and offer them products and services in their best interest. “We continue to invest in Pakistan’s economic growth.”

Shoaib Mumtaz, president and CEO of MCB Bank, was of the view that Pakistani diaspora was an invaluable asset for the country. Their contributions to the economy by way of remittances were appreciatable, he said.