Gold up Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs450 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs131,900 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs386 to Rs113,083. In the international market, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,958 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,510 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,294.58.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs6,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
LAHORE: A UK-based study has claimed that Pakistanis spend a large portion of their monthly income on utility bills,...
RIYADH: Habib Bank Limited and MCB Bank Limited launched a Roshan Digital Account drive in Riyadh and Jeddah to...
BEIJING: A Chinese electric and hybrid vehicles manufacturing company BYD Co. Ltd showed interest in setting up a...
By News DeskColombo: One of Sri Lanka´s biggest fuel suppliers hiked the price of gasoline by nearly 20 percent on...
Beijing: China's state-run Sinopec Group has suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing...
LAHORE: Chief executive officer at Alternative Energy Development Board Shah Jahan Mirza on Saturday said plans were...
Comments