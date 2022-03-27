Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels

By News Desk

Colombo: One of Sri Lanka´s biggest fuel suppliers hiked the price of gasoline by nearly 20 percent on Saturday, the second increase in as many weeks, as the country struggles to import oil without dollars.

Lanka IOC, a fuel retailer which accounts for a third of the market, said it raised the petrol price to 303 rupees (just over $1) a litre, up from 254 rupees. Two weeks ago, the company increased the price of gasoline by 25 percent.

The company said the 30 percent depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and other major currencies this month fuelled the increase.

There was no immediate price revision from the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation but its representatives, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP it was almost certain to follow Lanka IOC.

Sri Lanka is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

The island´s foreign reserves have hit rock bottom, with commercial banks unable to secure dollars to finance imports of food, fuel and medicines.

At least four people have died while waiting in long queues to buy fuel in the past week.

Sri Lanka was in a deep economic crisis when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, reducing foreign worker remittances and crippling the lucrative tourism sector -- a key source of dollars for the economy.

The government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency.

The shortages pushed food prices up 25 percent last month, with overall inflation at 17.5 percent -- the fifth consecutive monthly record high.

Sri Lanka is also facing five-hour rolling electricity blackouts as thermal generators have run out of oil.

Three international rating agencies have downgraded the island since late last year, on fears it may not be able to service its $51 billion sovereign debt.

Sri Lanka announced earlier this month that it will seek an IMF bailout and talks are expected to open next month in Washington.

Sri Lanka will also seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an IMF rescue plan to be discussed next month.

A 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel, leading to growing unrest and even military deployments at gasoline stations.

Holding paltry reserves of $2.31 billion as of February, the country must repay about $4 billion in debt over the rest of this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond that matures in July.

To seek a way out of the crisis, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa will fly to Washington DC next month to hold talks with the IMF and also officials from the World Bank. The World Bank typically extends support to boost exports, improve economic competitiveness and aid growth, analysts said.

In heavily indebted Argentina, for example, the World Bank is working on approving a $2 billion loan package for 2022 that includes support for infrastructure, health, social inclusion and environment projects.

The amount of funding would depend on the specific goals set by an IMF programme as well as Sri Lanka's trade and fiscal deficits, analysts said, estimating an annual requirement of up to $3 billion from several multilateral and bilateral sources.

An IMF programme will likely focus on external debt restructuring, greater exchange-rate flexibility and better targeted subsidies, which may hit the poor, analysts said.

Transparent energy pricing is also likely to drive up fuel and electricity costs.

The World Bank could promote direct subsidy transfer, push green energy and develop human capital through improvements in health, education, and social protection, the second source said.