‘Bidding for renewable projects on cards’

LAHORE: Chief executive officer at Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) Shah Jahan Mirza on Saturday said plans were afoot to launch a process of competitive bidding for new wind and power projects.

AEDB is a government agency that works to facilitate, promote, and encourage development of renewable energy in the country.

The agency plans to start competitive bidding for new solar and wind power projects, in a bid to increase share of clean electricity in the national energy mix.

“This step will help meet the targets of clean and green energy as given in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021-2030,” Mirza said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of three-day Solar Pakistan exhibition at Lahore Expo Centre.

Chairman PM Task Force on Housing Zaigham Rizvi, chairman Nepra Tausif H. Farooqi, and CEO FAKT International Salim Khan Tanoli were also present at the event. Addressing the occasion, chairman Nepra appreciated the expo organisers, saying such initiatives had come up to supplement the government’s efforts to achieve its vision of a clean and green Pakistan.

He said the country has a great potential of renewable solar energy, urging that that was right time to promote and invest in the solar sector.

“The govt spends millions on the oil import and use the same for electricity production, while solar energy is cheapest source and can help solve the country’s energy needs economically,” he added. Industry experts say Pakistan is blessed with renewable energy resources and it is the high time to harness the same to overcome the energy woes of the country.

They believe that proliferation and promotion of solar energy can go a long way in addressing the load shedding issues in the country.

More than 100 companies involved in the business of solar energy and relevant field are participating in the three-day mega event. Around 10,000 visitors, including traders and industries experts, are expected to visit the expo and get acquainted with innovative energy efficient technologies.