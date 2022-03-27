Sales tax collection from sugar industry up 33 percent

ISLAMABAD: Sales tax collection from sugar mills jumped Rs6.59 billion or 33 percent to Rs26.5 billion in the first four months (December 2021-March 2022) of this crushing season, thanks to the Track & Trace System (TTS), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the country's top revenue authority had collected Rs19.9 billion in the same period of last crushing season when it had no way to watchdog the sugar sector.

Over 79 sugar mills, having 151 production lines nationwide, are currently being surveilled through the FBR’s innovative digital monitoring system designed to scan production.

TTS was launched by the Prime Minister on November 23, 2021 to keep real time tabs on the sugar sector.

Thereafter, no sugar bags were allowed to be removed from the factory premises and sold in the market without tax stamps.

Owing to this transparent electronic monitoring of production, all sugar mills had to declare actual crushing and production during the current season.

As a result of this digital intervention, the government has learnt that sugar mills have produced record high sugar to the tune of 7.51 million tonnes (up to 24.03.2022) as against 5.63 million tonnes produced during the last crushing season, showing an increase of 34 percent.

Moreover, Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squads of FBR, in a counter-evasion operation, conducted more than 60 raids in various markets throughout the country to ensure successful implementation of TTS.

During the operation, sugar bags being sold without tax stamps were seized as per law.

Shaukat Tarin, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, also patted FBR’s back for successful implementation of TTS, which has made Pakistan a sugar-surplus country once more. Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman FBR also commended the tax officials for pulling off this feat.

The FBR chairman said over the next few months the entire tobacco sector as well as other important industries like fertilisers, petroleum, and cement would be brought under the TTS.

“It will result in digital monitoring of the large-scale manufacturing and production of these key sectors,” the chairman said.

He added that besides preventing revenue leakages, it would also help minimise human intervention, paving the way for a transparent and reliable tax compliance system across the country.