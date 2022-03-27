Forex reserves woes

LAHORE: Irrespective of the fate of the no-confidence motion, Pakistan is likely heading straight towards an acute balance of payment crisis as foreign exchange reserves are depleting at a rate that is increasingly alarming.

For over three years this regime maintained the foreign reserves on loans borrowed from friendly countries and multilateral financial institutions. In June 2021 the foreign exchange reserves with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $17.299 billion.

After that the SBP received a deposit of $3 billion from Saudi Arabia. And then $1billion from the IMF. After nine months, deposits with SBP declined to $14.962 billion.

Pakistan’s imports in the first eight months of this fiscal totaled $33.858 billion, averaging $4.22, but the average of the last four months is above $5 billion. In the last nine months Pakistan obtained $1 billion through bonds floated in the international market.

Economy lost $7.337 billion of foreign reserves in the nine months. We have not considered the loans, the government received from Asian Development Bank and the World Bank. Without accounting for these loans, SBP reserves fell $815.2 million per month, which comes to $9.78 billion a year.

This means an increase in our exports, remittances from overseas workers, and Roshan Digital Accounts were not sufficient to service our foreign liabilities. These liabilities include debt servicing of our foreign loans, our import bill, repatriation of profits by foreign investors, the remittance of fees of Pakistani students studying abroad, and the amount that foreign airlines claim on issuing tickets to Pakistanis going abroad.

More than 85 percent of the Pakistani passengers travel by foreign airlines as PIA is restricted to few routes. Now that the travel restriction has been removed globally, we can expect more people going abroad. These passengers also take foreign exchange with them ranging from $1,000 to$10,000.

Economic managers are well aware the forex reserves crisis is the mother of all crises. To manage reserves, Pakistan must arrange another $3 billion to protect its currency from rapid depreciation. The rupee has already declined to over Rs181/dollar. If the reserves are not boosted rupee will depreciate further, mounting inflationary pressures as imported inputs and products will become expensive. The FBR takes this opportunity to boost its revenues. The duties on lower rupee value are higher and the 17 percent sales tax is collected on nonduty paid value which compounds the impact of final cost.

No government has ever rationalised the duty structure. Prudence demands total government levies on essential items be fixed at pre-devaluation level. These items include industrial raw material, essential food items like edible oil and industrial machines.

To make up for the revenue loss the state must increase duties and sales tax on luxury items. This measure will help shield consumers from high prices. They will bear the brunt of the increased dollar rate but not of additional taxes. The cost of production will also increase to the extent of devaluation only. Nevertheless, inflation will still increase but the impact would be softer.

In case, the foreign reserves remain low, the central bank will be obliged to increase the interest rates to support rupee.

In that case, the cost of doing business will increase. It must be noted that most of the loans sought by businesses are for working capital. The manufacturers turn over these loans many times, and the impact of interest rate increase is 1/4 to 1/6 of the increase announced by the central bank. Higher interest rates impact car loans and housing loans. For long-term project loans, the SBP already provides concessional financing.

The going from now onward would be extremely tough for whoever governs this country. The survival of the economy is likely impossible without slashing inessential expenses and populist subsidies.