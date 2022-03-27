Policy rate, KIBOR spread widens to 1.51 percent

KARACHI: The average spread between policy rate and 6-month KIBOR widened sharply to 1.51 percent from historical 0.54 percent as banking sector bids for the government securities are growing higher and higher in view of more monetary tightening down the road, data showed on Saturday

The average spread remained at 0.54 percent even in the Covid-19 period when policy rate was reduced sharply as part of the government’s efforts to stimulate the economy, which slowed down after demand plunged owing to lockdowns in the country.

The spread started widening after central bank

initiated its monetary tightening drive in September 2021, said analyst Sana Tawfiq at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

She said when central bank had started tightening the monetary policy in September last year, while commercial banks began to anticipate more of it in the coming days.

So commercial banks started offering bids for investment in the government securities i.e. Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) at higher return, she stated.

Tawfiq said commercial banks offered their bids at inflated rates; however, the central bank didn’t raise the policy rate as was expected by commercial banks, which resulted in widening the spread between policy rate and KIBOR.

The central bank in its monetary policy statement in the last weeks of previous calendar year had termed the rise in the secondary market yields, benchmark rates and cut-off rates across all tenors in the government papers’ auctions as unwarranted, she said.

Yousaf Saeed, Head of Research at Darson Securities, said banks were expecting the policy rate to increase in the coming days.

Presently the government has frozen the oil prices as they were mounting inflationary pressures for which the central bank usually resorts to tightening the monetary policy.

However, banks still expect that policy rate to rise by at least 100bps more by June this year and in view of it offer have been offering bids at higher rate.

AHL’s Sana Tawfiq said the widening of the

spread was making the government borrowing

costlier, which heavily relied on it to meet the fiscal needs.

The AHL analyst said banks were earning massively by investing in the government securities.