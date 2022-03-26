HRCP voices concern over looming political polarisation

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced concern over the situation developed in the wake of the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties against the Prime Minister.

“It is regrettable that a clearly defined constitutional process has been made controversial for political polarisation to trigger a constitutional crisis in the country,” the HRCP said in a statement Friday.

“HRCP firmly believes in constitutionalism and the primacy of the Parliament in undertaking processes within their domain. Measures to obstruct parliamentary functions and the smooth conclusion of a constitutional process are no less than attempts to derail the democratic process and deny people the benefit of their right to representative government. Both the government and the opposition are obliged to adhere to the rule of law defined by the Constitution.”