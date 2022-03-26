Talks with MQM underway: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the Sindh government spokesperson and adviser to the chief minister on law, said on Friday termed the ongoing tenure of the federal government a three-and-a-half-year-long horror film, stating that it was coming to an end, after which a better era would begin.

Talks with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had been held in the past and were still going on, Wahab said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would talk to every political stakeholder as its leadership was not like Prime Minister Imran Khan who would sit in a room after coming into power.

The KMC administrator expressed these views while inaugurating the Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition at a shopping mall in Clifton.

The exhibition was held to highlight the culture and civilisation of Sindh and promote domestic products.

Wahab said the National Assembly speaker should prove by his actions that he stood by the constitution. “There should be an immediate voting in the National Assembly on the no-trust motion. Those with the highest number of members will succeed,” he remarked.

He said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had political skills and he had always played a positive role in the politics of Pakistan. “Asif Ali Zardari appointed a female speaker, gave development package to Balochistan, made the CPEC plan and passed the 18th constitutional amendment,” he said, adding that people with political insight made a difference when they worked.

He said that under the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) programme in 2008, the government of Sindh offered training to women and encouraged household products. Under such initiatives, housewives were making clothes, scarves and jewellery.

Wahab urged the citizens to come and empower skilled women by purchasing their products. “I also use these items and citizens are also requested to give priority to the use of these items.”

He said that those who went to other countries and buy goods there should buy their own domestic products so that their own city, province and country could prosper.

The KMC administrator said that various development schemes were under way in Karachi, including the construction of a sports complex on the Kakri Ground and Chakiwara Road.

Responding to questions from media persons, he said no formal agreement had been reached between the Sindh government and MQM but people were now speculating that the MQM would the join the opposition.