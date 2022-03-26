Muqam says KP govt’s change quite easy task

BISHAM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP President Amir Muqam has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province can be sent packing 10 days after ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan from power.

Speaking at a public meeting in Alpuri town of his native Shangla district on Friday, he claimed that 50 members of the KP Assembly were in touch with him and a government change in the province was not a difficult task.

MPA Muhammad Rashad Khan, Alpuri Tehsil candidate Niaz Ahmed, Bisham Tehsil aspirant Muhammad Tahir, District President Intikhab Alam, Humayun Khan and others addressed the gathering as well.

Amir Muqam said the people of Shangla had always voted for him since he joined politics.

“I am sure they will keep the past record intact in the upcoming local government elections by voting for the PMLN candidates”, he added.

Amir Muqam said he was victimized only because of his affiliations with the PMLN and faced several fabricated cases against him.

“My son was sent to jail but not a single penny of corruption was proved against him,” he said and added that the time was ripe now to make the prime minister and his companions accountable for their alleged misdeeds.